Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 12:01PM PST until February 27 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Most of southern Ventura County and northwest Los Angeles
County.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to noon PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty Santa Ana winds will blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.