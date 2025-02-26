Dense Fog Advisory issued February 26 at 8:48AM PST until February 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland
Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Malibu Coast, and Ventura
County Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.