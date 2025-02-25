Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 2:17AM PST until February 25 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55
mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible in favored
locations.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.