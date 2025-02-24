Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 7:09PM PST until February 25 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55

mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible in favored

locations.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.