Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 4:41AM PST until February 21 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Local

gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the favored hills and mountains.

* WHERE…The Ventura County Valleys and Mountains, the Santa Monica

Mountains, the Santa Susana Mountains, the western San Gabriel

Mountains, the Interstate 5 Corridor, the western San Fernando

Valley, and the Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.