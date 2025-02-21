Wind Advisory issued February 21 at 4:41AM PST until February 21 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Local
gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the favored hills and mountains.
* WHERE…The Ventura County Valleys and Mountains, the Santa Monica
Mountains, the Santa Susana Mountains, the western San Gabriel
Mountains, the Interstate 5 Corridor, the western San Fernando
Valley, and the Santa Clarita Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.