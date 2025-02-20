Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 4:15AM PST until February 20 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills and Southeastern Ventura County
Valleys.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.