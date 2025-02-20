Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 12:17PM PST until February 21 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55
mph expected.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Susana Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, and
Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.