Dense Fog Advisory issued February 20 at 4:15AM PST until February 20 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland
Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Palos Verdes Hills, Santa
Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland
Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.