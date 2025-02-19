Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 2:38AM PST until February 20 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita
Valley, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, and Western San
Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.