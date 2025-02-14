Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 12:19AM PST until February 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
and Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.