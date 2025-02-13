Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 3:45PM PST until February 14 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo
County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, and
Santa Lucia Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

