Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 12:09AM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara
County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern
Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, and
Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.