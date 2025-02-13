Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 3:51PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 350 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Porter Ranch to near Point Mugu. Movement

was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Westchester…

Point Mugu State Park…

Sylmar…

North Hollywood…

Ladera Heights…

Encino…

Topanga Canyon Road through the Santa Monica Mountains…

Tarzana…

Winnetka…

Reseda…

Studio City…

Naval Base Ventura County…

Arleta…

Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass…

Newbury Park…

Simi Valley…

Sun Valley…

Sunland…

Pacific Palisades…

and Kanan Dume Road through the Santa Monica Mountains.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.