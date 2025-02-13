Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 3:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 259 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms with
heavy rain along a line extending from near Ojai to near Ventura
Harbor. Movement was east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Meiners Oaks…
Point Mugu State Park…
Camarillo…
Ojai…
Solimar Beach…
Santa Paula…
Naval Base Ventura County…
Oxnard…
Ventura…
Port Hueneme…
Silver Strand Beach…
Somis…
El Rio…
Lake Casitas…
Ventura Harbor…
Seacliff…
Fillmore…
Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road…
and Newbury Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.