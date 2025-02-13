Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 1:24PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 123 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 15 miles northeast of Los Alamos to near Point
Conception. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Figueroa Mountain…
Buellton…
Santa Ynez…
Los Alamos…
Solvang…
Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…
Point Conception…
and Lompoc.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

National Weather Service

