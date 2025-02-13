Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 12:32PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1231 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 15 miles east of Arroyo Grande to 11 miles

southwest of Nipomo. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Guadalupe…

Santa Maria…

Nipomo…

Carrizo Plain…

and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.