Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 12:19PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1218 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 27 miles south of Avenal to near Arroyo Grande.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Black Mountain…

and Lake Lopez.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.