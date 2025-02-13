Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 11:46AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1145 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 21 miles east of Paso Robles to 10 miles east

of Atascadero. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Shandon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.