Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 11:29AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1128 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Vandenberg Space Force Base, or 9 miles south of Santa Maria, moving

east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Orcutt…

Guadalupe…

Lompoc…

Vandenberg Village…

Mission Hills…

Vandenberg Space Force Base…

Santa Maria…

and Nipomo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.