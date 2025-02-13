High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 3:45PM PST until February 14 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, Eastern San Gabriel
Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County
Mountains, Southern Ventura County Mountains, Western Antelope
Valley Foothills, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14
Corridor.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.