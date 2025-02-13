Flash Flood Warning issued February 13 at 5:36PM PST until February 13 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 536 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain across the warned area, with the heaviest rain across
eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel
Valley. Rainfall rates up to 1.25 inch per hour have been reported
with this line. Significant flooding was being reported on
Interstate 5 as well as on other roadways.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy to intense rain.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Malibu, Chatsworth, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Encino, Van Nuys,
Santa Clarita, North Hollywood, Agoura Hills, Beverly Hills, Santa
Monica, Universal City, Burbank, Hollywood, Venice, Culver City
and Griffith Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.