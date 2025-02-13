Flash Flood Warning issued February 13 at 5:36PM PST until February 13 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 536 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain across the warned area, with the heaviest rain across

eastern portions of the San Fernando Valley and the San Gabriel

Valley. Rainfall rates up to 1.25 inch per hour have been reported

with this line. Significant flooding was being reported on

Interstate 5 as well as on other roadways.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy to intense rain.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Malibu, Chatsworth, Northridge, Woodland Hills, Encino, Van Nuys,

Santa Clarita, North Hollywood, Agoura Hills, Beverly Hills, Santa

Monica, Universal City, Burbank, Hollywood, Venice, Culver City

and Griffith Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.