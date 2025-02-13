Flash Flood Warning issued February 13 at 4:18PM PST until February 13 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

FFWLOX

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Much of Western and Central Los Angeles County in southwestern

California…

Portions of Southeastern Ventura County in southwestern California…

* Until 800 PM PST.

* At 418 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The

expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash

flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges, as well as law enforcement

reports.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Malibu, Chatsworth, Northridge,

Woodland Hills, Encino, Van Nuys, Santa Clarita, North Hollywood,

Agoura Hills, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Universal City,

Burbank, Hollywood, Venice, Culver City and Griffith Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.