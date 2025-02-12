High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 11:25AM PST until February 14 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, Southern Ventura County
Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14
Corridor.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.