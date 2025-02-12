High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 11:25AM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San
Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.