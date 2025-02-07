Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 1:45AM PST until February 7 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.