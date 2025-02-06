Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 2:58AM PST until February 7 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and Santa
Ynez Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From noon today to midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.