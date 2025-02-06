Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 12:29PM PST until February 7 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis
Obispo County Inland Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County
Interior Valleys, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, and
Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.