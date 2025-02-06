High Wind Warning issued February 6 at 9:02PM PST until February 7 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains, and Santa Lucia Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.