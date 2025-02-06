High Wind Warning issued February 6 at 2:58AM PST until February 6 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains, and Santa Lucia Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until noon PST today. For the High
Wind Warning, from noon today to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.