Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 2:46AM PST until February 5 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, Eastern San Gabriel
Mountains, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area,
Western Antelope Valley Foothills, Western San Gabriel Mountains
and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.