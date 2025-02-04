Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 4:53PM PST until February 5 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County
Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Valley, and Western Santa
Monica Mountains Recreational Area.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.