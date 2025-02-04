Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 4:53PM PST until February 5 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, and Southern Salinas
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.