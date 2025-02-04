Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 4:21AM PST until February 5 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley and Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.