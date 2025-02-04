Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 1:52AM PST until February 5 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains,
and Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…From noon today to 2 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.