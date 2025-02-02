Wind Advisory issued February 2 at 1:45AM PST until February 2 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40

to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.