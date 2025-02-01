Wind Advisory issued February 1 at 9:26PM PST until February 2 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40
to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.