Freeze Warning issued January 28 at 2:51AM PST until January 28 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Overnight low temperatures dropping to between 28 and 32

degrees and remaining below freezing for several hours.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa

Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.