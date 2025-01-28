Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued January 28 at 2:51AM PST until January 28 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 11:50 am
Published 2:51 am

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, overnight low temperatures dropping
to between 28 and 32 degrees and remaining below freezing for
several hours. For the Freeze Watch, overnight low temperatures
potentially dropping to between 28 and 32 degrees and remaining
below freezing for several hours.

* WHERE…Ojai Valley.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For
the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content