Freeze Warning issued January 28 at 2:51AM PST until January 28 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, overnight low temperatures dropping
to between 28 and 32 degrees and remaining below freezing for
several hours. For the Freeze Watch, overnight low temperatures
potentially dropping to between 28 and 32 degrees and remaining
below freezing for several hours.
* WHERE…Ojai Valley.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For
the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.