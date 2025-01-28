Freeze Warning issued January 28 at 2:51AM PST until January 28 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, overnight low temperatures dropping

to between 28 and 32 degrees and remaining below freezing for

several hours. For the Freeze Watch, overnight low temperatures

potentially dropping to between 28 and 32 degrees and remaining

below freezing for several hours.

* WHERE…Ojai Valley.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this morning. For

the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.