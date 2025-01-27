Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 12:19AM PST until January 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches, locally

up to one foot. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. Snow levels around 3500

to 4000 feet lowering to 3000 feet tonight and Monday. Light snow

accumulations are possible on Interstate 5 around the Grapevine

and near Escondido Summit on Highway 14.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Southern Ventura County

Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14

Corridor Counties.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.