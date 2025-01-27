Freeze Warning issued January 27 at 3:15PM PST until January 28 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Overnight low temperatures dropping to between 28 and 32
degrees and remaining below freezing for several hours.
* WHERE…Ojai Valley, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.