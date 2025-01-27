Freeze Warning issued January 27 at 3:15AM PST until January 28 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Overnight low temperatures dropping to between 28 and 32

degrees and remaining below freezing for several hours.

* WHERE…Ojai Valley, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,

and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.