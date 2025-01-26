Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 1:29AM PST until January 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches, locally

up to one foot. Wind gusts up to 45 mph. Snow levels around 4000

feet today, lowering to 3000 feet tonight and Monday. Light snow

accumulations are possible on Interstate 5 around the Grapevine.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Southern Ventura County

Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14

Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.