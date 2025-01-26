Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 7:18PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 714 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Topanga State Park, or 7 miles west of Santa Monica, approching the

western half of Malibu, it will impact the area through 845 pm.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malibu Canyon and Los Virgenes Roads through the Santa Monica

Mountains…

and Malibu.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Weak rotation has been observed with this storm so it will be

monitored closely.