Winter Weather Advisory issued January 24 at 1:15PM PST until January 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Snow levels around 4000 feet.
Light snow accumulations are possible on the Grapevine near Gorman.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, and Southern Ventura
County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

