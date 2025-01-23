Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 1:34PM PST until January 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 10 inches
above 6500 feet, 3-6 inches between 5000-6500 feet and a trace to
2 inches from 4000 to 5000 feet. Snow levels may drop to as low as
3500 feet Sunday night into Monday morning.
* WHERE…The Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles County
mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow amounts on the Grapevine on Interstate 5
are expected to be an inch or less.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.