Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 9:22AM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible in the foothills.
* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu
Coast, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County
Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, and Western San Fernando
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.