Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 3:08PM PST until January 23 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains,
Southern Ventura County Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains
and Highway 14 Corridor, and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.