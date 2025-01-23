Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 2:58AM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible in the foothills.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County

Valleys, Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu

Coast, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County

Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, and Western San Fernando

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.