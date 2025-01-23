Red Flag Warning issued January 23 at 9:15AM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY 10 AM PST FOR MOST

OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY AND PERIODS OF GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS…

.Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as

fuels remain extremely dry fuels and ready to burn, with Thursday

the period of greatest concern. Any fire that starts can grow

fast and out of control. Red Flag Warnings have been extended

through 10am Friday.

Northeast winds will peak today, especially in the 10am to 4pm

time period. Peak wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph will be common over

much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with local gusts of 50

to 65 mph in the favored mountains. Meanwhile, extremely low

humidities will persist with minimums under 10 percent over much

of the area and poor to minimal overnight recoveries. While the

winds will gradually weaken and shrink in coverage tonight through

Friday morning, pockets of gusty winds and widespread extremely

dry conditions will maintain Red Flag Warning conditions into

Friday morning over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. There are no

plans on extending the warnings beyond that.

* WINDS…Northeast winds peaking at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55

mph today, then gradually decreasing tonight into Friday.

Isolated gusts of 55 to 70 mph in the favored locations.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 2 to 10 percent common

with very poor to minimal overnight recoveries.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.