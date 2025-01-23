Red Flag Warning issued January 23 at 9:15AM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY 10 AM PST FOR MOST
OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY AND PERIODS OF GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS…
.Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as
fuels remain extremely dry fuels and ready to burn, with Thursday
the period of greatest concern. Any fire that starts can grow
fast and out of control. Red Flag Warnings have been extended
through 10am Friday.
Northeast winds will peak today, especially in the 10am to 4pm
time period. Peak wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph will be common over
much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, with local gusts of 50
to 65 mph in the favored mountains. Meanwhile, extremely low
humidities will persist with minimums under 10 percent over much
of the area and poor to minimal overnight recoveries. While the
winds will gradually weaken and shrink in coverage tonight through
Friday morning, pockets of gusty winds and widespread extremely
dry conditions will maintain Red Flag Warning conditions into
Friday morning over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. There are no
plans on extending the warnings beyond that.
* WINDS…Northeast winds peaking at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55
mph today, then gradually decreasing tonight into Friday.
Isolated gusts of 55 to 70 mph in the favored locations.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 2 to 10 percent common
with very poor to minimal overnight recoveries.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.