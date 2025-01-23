Red Flag Warning issued January 23 at 3:49PM PST until January 24 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY 10 AM PST FOR MOST
OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES FOR EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY AND PERIODS OF GUSTY OFFSHORE WINDS…
.Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as
fuels remain extremely dry fuels and ready to burn, with Thursday
the period of greatest concern. Any fire that starts can grow
fast and out of control. Red Flag Warnings have been extended
through 10am Friday.
Northeast winds have peaked today (Thursday), and will gradually weaken
and shrink in coverage through Friday morning. While winds will be
declining, very dry air will persist through late Friday. There
are no plans on extending the warnings beyond that.
* WINDS…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this
evening will continue to gradually decrease into Friday.
Isolated gusts of 45 to 55 mph in the favored locations.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Daily minimums of 2 to 10 percent common
with very poor to minimal overnight recoveries.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near wildland
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.